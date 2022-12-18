Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPM opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

