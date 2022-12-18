Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

