Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.