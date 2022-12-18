DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

