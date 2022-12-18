2,241 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC opened at $166.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $148.75.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock worth $3,043,416,498 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

