Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 997 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Linde by 71.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $329.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.51. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

