Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $843,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ROK opened at $253.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $350.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.48 and a 200-day moving average of $235.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.