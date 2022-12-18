Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $48,301,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Target stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

