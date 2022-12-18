Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,099,000 after buying an additional 267,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53.

