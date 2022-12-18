Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 22,185 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises about 6.4% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

