iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

