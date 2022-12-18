Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PEG opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

