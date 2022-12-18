The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 12.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

