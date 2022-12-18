52,935 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Purchased by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. First Trust Water ETF accounts for 4.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $79.14 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.