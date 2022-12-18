Albert D Mason Inc. Buys Shares of 4,299 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,299 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,801 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 51,119 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,345 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

BBY stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.