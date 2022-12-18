Bremer Bank National Association Has $323,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 594.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

