The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Allstate were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Allstate by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.19 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

