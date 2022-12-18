iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 313,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,518,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,955,000 after purchasing an additional 162,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

