IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $153.79 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.