Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

