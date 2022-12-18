IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

