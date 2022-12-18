IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.66 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $300,591,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

