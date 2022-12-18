Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

