IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,857 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 309.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $934,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

