Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VGT opened at $326.07 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.