Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 7,246 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 146,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

