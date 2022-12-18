PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,102,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,999,000 after buying an additional 278,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

