180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 58,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 65.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 530,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

