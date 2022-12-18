PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.