iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 6.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $67,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.68. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.