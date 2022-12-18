Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 14 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $811.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

