Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
