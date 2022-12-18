Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.