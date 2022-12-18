Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,407 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $792,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 512,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 215,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,688,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,760,000 after purchasing an additional 203,323 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $149.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.27.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.