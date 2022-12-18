SFG Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 751,518 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.04 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.07. The company has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

