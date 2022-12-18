MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

