Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $266,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.17 and its 200 day moving average is $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

