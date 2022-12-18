Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,924.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,049 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

