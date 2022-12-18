Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Savior LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

