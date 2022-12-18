Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,877.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

