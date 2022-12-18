JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 67,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 24,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.