Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,053.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,694 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

