Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,182.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Home Depot by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 90,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $323.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

