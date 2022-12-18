Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $253,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,616,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATO opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.41 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

