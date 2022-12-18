Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $246.62 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.87 and its 200 day moving average is $238.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

