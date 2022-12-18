Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,813.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,670 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

