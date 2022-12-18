1,086 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

