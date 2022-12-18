Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MKC opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

