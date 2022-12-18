Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 67,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 24,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 110,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.84. The company has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

