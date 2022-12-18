DNB Asset Management AS Sells 298,797 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 298,797 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

